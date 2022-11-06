Weather Boston sees record temperatures on Sunday Sunday's high of 76 degrees broke the previous record of 73 degrees set in 1938. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Sunday was a day of record-breaking heat for several New England cities.

Boston recorded a high of 76 degrees, beating the previous record of 73 degrees set in 1938, 1948, 1959, and 2015, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday morning also broke Boston’s record for the warmest low during November, at 66 degrees.

Worcester tied its record of 71 degrees previously set in 2020, the NWS said.

Providence, Rhode Island, saw 73-degree weather Sunday morning, breaking its record of 72 degrees previously set in 1948, 1959, 2015, and 2020.

Hartford, Connecticut, also tied its daily record Sunday afternoon, with temperatures reaching 76 degrees.

This follows a warm weekend throughout the region, with multiple daily records broken Saturday in Hartford, Providence, and Worcester.

Monday will see temperatures close to regional records, but likely not quite high enough to break them — Boston’s forecasted high, 74 degrees, is near its 1978 record of 77 degrees. The highs are set to cool down on Tuesday, with a forecasted high of 52 degrees. It will remain in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.