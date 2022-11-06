Monday’s weather forecast: More record-setting warmth possible

Newsletter Signup
After temperatures broke records on Sunday, Monday could also find its way into the record books across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures could eclipse the record for Nov. 7 of 77 degrees in 1938, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures plummet on Monday night ahead of a stretch of much more seasonable weather beginning on Tuesday.
