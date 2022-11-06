Weather Monday’s weather forecast: More record-setting warmth possible Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After temperatures broke records on Sunday, Monday could also find its way into the record books across the Boston region.

Nov. 6th: As of 11:15 AM, Boston [BOS] has recorded a maximum temperature of 76°F. Crushing the previous record of 73°F, set in 1938, 1948, 1959, and 2015! We will continue to monitor and will send a record event report [RER] later this afternoon #MAwx — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 6, 2022

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures could eclipse the record for Nov. 7 of 77 degrees in 1938, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures plummet on Monday night ahead of a stretch of much more seasonable weather beginning on Tuesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 74° 43°

Tue Sunny Sunny 53° 36°

Wed Sunny Sunny 52° 43°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 65° 52°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 61° 53°

Sat Rain Rain 60° 44°