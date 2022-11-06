Weather

Monday’s weather forecast: More record-setting warmth possible

Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s.

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After temperatures broke records on Sunday, Monday could also find its way into the record books across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures could eclipse the record for Nov. 7 of 77 degrees in 1938, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures plummet on Monday night ahead of a stretch of much more seasonable weather beginning on Tuesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 06
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    76° 65°
  • Mon November 07
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    74° 43°
  • Tue November 08
    Sunny
    Sunny
    53° 36°
  • Wed November 09
    Sunny
    Sunny
    52° 43°
  • Thu November 10
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    65° 52°
  • Fri November 11
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    61° 53°
  • Sat November 12
    Rain
    Rain
    60° 44°