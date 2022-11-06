Weather Unseasonably warm start to the week, with rain due Friday Sunday is set to beat Boston’s 2015 record high of 73, while Monday’s high approaches the city’s 1978 record of 77 degrees. People flocked to Boston Public Garden on warm day for early November as many paused on the footbridge that spans the lagoon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

This week kicks off with a little rain, and a lot of warmth before temps drop back down to a more seasonable range in the mid-50s and 60s.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston bureau, Sunday and Monday will have unseasonably warm highs well into the 70s.

“Much cooler/seasonable temps arrive Tue/Wed with a return to mild weather Thu & Fri. Other than a few showers possible late Sunday night; rain is not expected until sometime next Fri-Sat,” the NWS tweeted.

[The Week Ahead] Unseasonably warm weather continues Sun & Mon with highs well into the 70s. Much cooler/seasonable temps arrive Tue/Wed with a return to mild weather Thu & Fri. Other than a few showers possible late Sunday night; rain is not expected until sometime next Fri-Sat. pic.twitter.com/wWMVBpnjUB — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 5, 2022

Monday’s forecasted high of 74 is just shy of Boston’s 1978 record of 77 degrees. The warm weather follows an equally pleasant weekend, with record-warm temps across the region.

Advertisement:

“The low temperature in Boston [Sunday] morning was 66F…smashing the all-time mark for warmest low during November,” tweeted WBZ Meteorologist Eric Fisher. “Worcester also set a new all-time mark for November with a low of 62F.”

The NWS reported record temps Saturday in Hartford, Providence, and Worcester.

“Hartford reached 78 degrees [Saturday] afternoon breaking their old record of 76 set back in 1994. Providence reached 75 degrees and Worcester hit 73 both of which tied previous records for the date also set in 1994,” the service tweeted.

Sunday’s forecasted high of 76 could beat Boston’s 2015 record high of 73, according to NBC Meteorologist Pamela Gardner.

Looking ahead

There is a slight chance of showers before 8 a.m. Monday, with clouds through mid-morning, then gradual clearing. Wind gusts may reach as high as 26 mph.

A cooldown starts on Tuesday with a forecasted high of 52 and sunny skies. Tuesday evening will drop down to a low of around 33.

Wednesday will also be sunny and cooler, with a high near 52 and an evening low around 40.

Thursday warms up a bit with some sunshine and a high near 63. Overnight temps shouldn’t dip below 50. There’s a chance of rain Friday, Veterans Day, and a low of around 54. Rain is also likely Friday night into early Saturday.

Advertisement:

Next weekend will see highs in the mid-50s, with Saturday morning’s showers clearing and turning to intervals of clouds and sunshine through Sunday.