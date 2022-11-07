Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Sunny and much cooler.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

Get ready for a major change from the region’s recent stretch of summerlike weather.

Tuesday will feature sunny skies, but temperatures will be much cooler than on Monday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Similar weather is expected Wednesday before mild temperatures return on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today November 07
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    75° 44°
  Tue November 08
    Sunny
    Sunny
    53° 36°
  Wed November 09
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    52° 43°
  Thu November 10
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    65° 52°
  Fri November 11
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    67° 59°
  Sat November 12
    Rain
    Rain
    68° 45°
  Sun November 13
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    54° 36°