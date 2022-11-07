Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Get ready for a major change from the region’s recent stretch of summerlike weather.
Tuesday will feature sunny skies, but temperatures will be much cooler than on Monday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Similar weather is expected Wednesday before mild temperatures return on Thursday.
