Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Sunny and much cooler. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Get ready for a major change from the region’s recent stretch of summerlike weather.

Tuesday will feature sunny skies, but temperatures will be much cooler than on Monday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Similar weather is expected Wednesday before mild temperatures return on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 75° 44°

Tue Sunny Sunny 53° 36°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 52° 43°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 65° 52°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 67° 59°

Sat Rain Rain 68° 45°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 54° 36° Down Arrow