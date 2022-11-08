Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston region gets one more cool day before another stretch of unseasonably warm weather settles in.
Wednesday looks like a mostly sunny day with high temperatures only making it to the low 50s, according to forecasters.
Thursday will feature more sunshine, but highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.
