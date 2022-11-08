Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

A sunny, cool day.

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region gets one more cool day before another stretch of unseasonably warm weather settles in.

Wednesday looks like a mostly sunny day with high temperatures only making it to the low 50s, according to forecasters.

Thursday will feature more sunshine, but highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 08
    Mostly sunny
    54° 36°
  • Wed November 09
    Mostly sunny
    51° 43°
  • Thu November 10
    Mostly sunny
    65° 52°
  • Fri November 11
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    67° 62°
  • Sat November 12
    Showers
    69° 46°
  • Sun November 13
    Cloudy
    52° 36°
  • Mon November 14
    Mostly cloudy
    48° 35°