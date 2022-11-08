Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast A sunny, cool day. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The Boston region gets one more cool day before another stretch of unseasonably warm weather settles in.

Wednesday looks like a mostly sunny day with high temperatures only making it to the low 50s, according to forecasters.

Thursday will feature more sunshine, but highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 54° 36°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 51° 43°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 65° 52°

Fri Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 67° 62°

Sat Showers Showers 69° 46°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 52° 36°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 48° 35° Down Arrow