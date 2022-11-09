Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny and mild.

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Unseasonably warm weather makes its returns to the Boston region beginning on Thursday.

Forecasters expect a breezy day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the mid 60s.

Warm temperatures will hang around for the next several days, along with chances for wind-swept rain late Friday through early Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 09
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    48° 44°
  • Thu November 10
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    65° 54°
  • Fri November 11
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    67° 62°
  • Sat November 12
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    69° 48°
  • Sun November 13
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 36°
  • Mon November 14
    Sunny
    Sunny
    48° 33°
  • Tue November 15
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    50° 36°