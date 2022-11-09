Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Unseasonably warm weather makes its returns to the Boston region beginning on Thursday.
Forecasters expect a breezy day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the mid 60s.
Warm temperatures will hang around for the next several days, along with chances for wind-swept rain late Friday through early Saturday.
