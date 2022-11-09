Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny and mild. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Unseasonably warm weather makes its returns to the Boston region beginning on Thursday.

Forecasters expect a breezy day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the mid 60s.

Warm temperatures will hang around for the next several days, along with chances for wind-swept rain late Friday through early Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 48° 44°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 65° 54°

Fri Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 67° 62°

Sat Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 69° 48°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 55° 36°

Mon Sunny Sunny 48° 33°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 50° 36° Down Arrow