Weather Here’s how tropical storm Nicole will affect Massachusetts Massachusetts will see some strong gusts and heavy rain, but the storm should do little damage. Western Massachusetts should see the most rain when Tropical Storm Nicole hits Massachusetts. National Weather Service

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida soon, but will then continue on up towards New England. It is expected to cause high winds and rain, but shouldn’t do too much damage.

Kyle Pederson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS), said that the storm will hit from the west, swallowing up another storm system then coming from New York into western Massachusetts.

The first impacts of Nicole should be felt in Massachusetts around sunset on Friday, Pederson said. At first, it will just be gusty winds, but around 11 p.m., we should start seeing rain.

The strongest winds are expected along the South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands, where gusts could reach 45 to 50 mph, Pederson said. Boston and Worcester could see 40 to 45 mph winds, and the rest of the state will likely see 35 to 40 mph winds.

The heaviest rainfall should occur in western Massachusetts, where 1.5 to 2 inches of rain is expected to fall, Pederson said. Central Massachusetts is expected to get 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, and eastern Massachusetts is expected to get .5 to 1 inches.

The storm should slow over the course of Saturday afternoon, finishing off by the evening, Pederson said.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely Friday evening into Saturday as a potent storm system associated with the remnants of Nicole pass near southern New England. Expect widespread rain and gusty winds across the region. #MAWX #RIWX #CTWX pic.twitter.com/8GarYPKU2r — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 9, 2022

Western Massachusetts could see some localized minor street flooding, especially if storm drains are clogged with leaves, Pederson said. We may also experience minor tree damage that could hit power lines, he said, but the lack of leaves on the trees may blunt the impact.

The high on Friday is 70 degrees, according to the NWS. Temperatures are expected to drop to 63 overnight, returning to a high of 72 on Saturday.

Pederson recommends residents stay tuned to their local forecast in case anything changes between now and Friday.

