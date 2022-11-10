Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast A pleasant day with rain arriving by evening. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Friday starts out as a mild, pleasant day, but stormy weather arrives by evening, thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds during the morning and early afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain arrives in the Boston region by late afternoon or early evening. Periods of heavy rain are expected overnight into Saturday morning along with chances for strong to damaging winds.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 69° 54°

Fri Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 69° 62°

Sat Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 69° 48°

Sun Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 55° 36°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 45° 31°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 45° 34°

Wed Rain Rain 51° 35° Down Arrow