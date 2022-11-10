Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Friday starts out as a mild, pleasant day, but stormy weather arrives by evening, thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds during the morning and early afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.
Rain arrives in the Boston region by late afternoon or early evening. Periods of heavy rain are expected overnight into Saturday morning along with chances for strong to damaging winds.
