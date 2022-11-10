Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A pleasant day with rain arriving by evening.

Boston, MA - 11/10/2022: Autumn leaves frame a man walking on Charles Street in Boston, MA on November 10, 2022. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Friday starts out as a mild, pleasant day, but stormy weather arrives by evening, thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds during the morning and early afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain arrives in the Boston region by late afternoon or early evening. Periods of heavy rain are expected overnight into Saturday morning along with chances for strong to damaging winds.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 10
    Mostly sunny
    69° 54°
  • Fri November 11
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    69° 62°
  • Sat November 12
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    69° 48°
  • Sun November 13
    Partly sunny with showers
    55° 36°
  • Mon November 14
    Mostly sunny
    45° 31°
  • Tue November 15
    Mostly cloudy
    45° 34°
  • Wed November 16
    Rain
    51° 35°