Weather Expect a drastic drop in temps as forecasters call for ‘well-below normal’ cold From the 70s to the 40s, Massachusetts' spring-like November is coming to a close.

After record-breaking November warmth, New England is due for a stark dose of cold temperatures starting next week.

Massachusetts temps will go from highs in the mid-70s Saturday before tapering off to the mid-50s on Sunday. Between Monday and Friday, the region likely won’t see temps rise past a high of 48.

“A wildly mild start to November. The first 2 weeks of the month will go in the books as the warmest on record, have the most 76F+ days on record for the month, new all-time warmest low set, and tie most 70F+ days. The 2nd half…not so much,” tweeted WBZ Meteorologist Eric Fisher on Friday.

A wildly mild start to November. The first 2 weeks of the month will go in the books as the warmest on record, have the most 76F+ days on record for the month, new all-time warmest low set, and tie most 70F+ days. The 2nd half…not so much. #wbz pic.twitter.com/1Jf9aBejwV — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) November 11, 2022

New England won’t be the only region in for some unseasonably cold weather this month. The rest of the United States will also experience a cold snap.

Advertisement:

“Wondering what next week might be like? It’s going to be COLD with below to well below normal temperatures for almost the entire Lower 48,” tweeted the National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday, along with a graphic showing high temperatures will likely be 10 to 20 degrees below the norm next week.

Wondering what next week might be like? It's going to be COLD with below to well below normal temperatures for almost the entire Lower 48. This graphic is the mean max temperature anomaly forecast showing high temperatures will likely be 10 to 20 degrees below the norm next week. pic.twitter.com/FB3jD8N8Ag — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 11, 2022

Some local meteorologists are even calling for the possibility of the first snowflakes of the season around Tuesday or Wednesday.

“Mostly a wet nor’eastah Wednesday. However, if there is enough cold air left at the onset, some areas can see their first flakes of the season. Perhaps accumulating across mountains of northern New England,” tweeted GBH Meteorologist Dave Epstein on Saturday.

Mostly a wet nor'eastah Wednesday. However, if there is enough cold air left at the onset, some areas can see their first flakes of the season. Perhaps accumulating across mountains of northern New England. pic.twitter.com/jSDTT3uUQu — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) November 12, 2022

Day-by-day forecast

The NWS Boston bureau forecasts a chance of showers early Sunday, mainly before 2 p.m., with a high near 54. Monday will be sunny, with a high of 46, and clear skies through the evening with an overnight low of around 30.

Tuesday will be similar, with sun and a high of 45 through the evening — though there’s a 60 percent chance of rain after 3 a.m. Tuesday night’s low will fall to about 36.

Rain is due on Wednesday, mainly before 4 p.m., with a high around 49. Both Thursday and Friday will be sunny, with a high near 44, though Friday will be gusty with winds up to 22 mph.

Advertisement:

Looking ahead to next weekend, AccuWeather forecasts a rainy Saturday with a high of 42, and a sunny Sunday with a high of 48.