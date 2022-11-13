Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

A cold, blustery day.

David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The workweek begins with a cold, blustery day across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies with gusty winds and high temperatures only in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday looks cloudy with highs again in the 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 13
    Rain
    Rain
    53° 35°
  • Mon November 14
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    46° 31°
  • Tue November 15
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    45° 37°
  • Wed November 16
    Rain
    Rain
    51° 36°
  • Thu November 17
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    45° 31°
  • Fri November 18
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    45° 33°
  • Sat November 19
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    41° 30°