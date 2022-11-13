Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The workweek begins with a cold, blustery day across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for sunny skies with gusty winds and high temperatures only in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday looks cloudy with highs again in the 40s.
