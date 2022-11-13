Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast A cold, blustery day. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The workweek begins with a cold, blustery day across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies with gusty winds and high temperatures only in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday looks cloudy with highs again in the 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 53° 35°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 46° 31°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 45° 37°

Wed Rain Rain 51° 36°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 45° 31°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 45° 33°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 41° 30° Down Arrow