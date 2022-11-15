Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Milder with morning rain. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Wednesday is expected to get off to a wet start across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for rain during the morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain ends during the afternoon.

Colder weather is expected on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 42° 39°

Wed Rain Rain 55° 37°

Thu Mostly cloudy with flurries Mostly cloudy with flurries 47° 33°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 45° 32°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 41° 28°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 43° 26°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 39° 30° Down Arrow