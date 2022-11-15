Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Milder with morning rain.

Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Wednesday is expected to get off to a wet start across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for rain during the morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain ends during the afternoon.

Colder weather is expected on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 15
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    42° 39°
  • Wed November 16
    Rain
    Rain
    55° 37°
  • Thu November 17
    Mostly cloudy with flurries
    Mostly cloudy with flurries
    47° 33°
  • Fri November 18
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    45° 32°
  • Sat November 19
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    41° 28°
  • Sun November 20
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    43° 26°
  • Mon November 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    39° 30°