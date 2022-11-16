Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Chilly and blustery with partly sunny skies. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A stretch of chilly, blustery weather begins on Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Dry, chilly weather is expected to last through the upcoming weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 57° 36°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 46° 33°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 45° 32°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 43° 30°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 40° 26°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 41° 33°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 47° 36° Down Arrow