Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

A stretch of chilly, blustery weather begins on Thursday across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the mid 40s.
Dry, chilly weather is expected to last through the upcoming weekend.
