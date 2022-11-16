Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Chilly and blustery with partly sunny skies.

Boston, MA - 11/02/2022: A view of the top/crown of colorful trees at the Granary Burying Ground in Boston with the Park Street Church steeple ( on the right ) (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of chilly, blustery weather begins on Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Dry, chilly weather is expected to last through the upcoming weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 16
    Rain
    57° 36°
  • Thu November 17
    Partly sunny
    46° 33°
  • Fri November 18
    Mostly sunny
    45° 32°
  • Sat November 19
    Mostly sunny
    43° 30°
  • Sun November 20
    Mostly sunny
    40° 26°
  • Mon November 21
    Intermittent clouds
    41° 33°
  • Tue November 22
    Intermittent clouds
    47° 36°