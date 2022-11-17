Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Dry, chilly weather is in the forecast for the next several days across the Boston region.
Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s according to forecasters. Gusty breezes will make it feel a bit colder.
Similar weather is expected Saturday ahead of a colder day on Sunday when highs may struggle to reach 40 degrees.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.