Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny and chilly.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Dry, chilly weather is in the forecast for the next several days across the Boston region.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s according to forecasters. Gusty breezes will make it feel a bit colder.

Similar weather is expected Saturday ahead of a colder day on Sunday when highs may struggle to reach 40 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 17
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    46° 33°
  • Fri November 18
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    46° 32°
  • Sat November 19
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    43° 30°
  • Sun November 20
    Windy
    Windy
    40° 26°
  • Mon November 21
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    44° 33°
  • Tue November 22
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    49° 38°
  • Wed November 23
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    50° 25°