Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny and chilly. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Dry, chilly weather is in the forecast for the next several days across the Boston region.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s according to forecasters. Gusty breezes will make it feel a bit colder.

Similar weather is expected Saturday ahead of a colder day on Sunday when highs may struggle to reach 40 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain to snow Rain to snow 46° 33°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 46° 32°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 43° 30°

Sun Windy Windy 40° 26°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 44° 33°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 49° 38°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 50° 25° Down Arrow