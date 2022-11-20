Weather This week will be brisk and sunny with calm and dry travel conditions There’s a chance for rain and snow late Thursday into Friday, with seasonally cold temperatures due throughout the week. A pedestrian passes the lagoon at the Public Garden in Boston. CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF

Thanksgiving week will be mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging in the mid-to-high 40s and possible rain and snow due Thursday and Friday.

Sunday and Monday are shaping up to be the coldest days of the week thanks to chilly wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“Sunday will feel like the coldest day of the weekend because winds will be gusting up to 30mph causing wind chills to drop into the low 20s and even teens towards Sunday evening,” the NWS Boston bureau tweeted.

But looking to the busy holiday travel days, forecasters are calling for dry, storm-free conditions.

“[Week Ahead Into Thanksgiving] Mainly dry but chilly weather is expected to continue right through Thanksgiving. Other than a passing rain/snow shower; dry weather dominates. No significant storms are expected through Thanksgiving with quiet weather for travel in #SNE Tue & Wed,” tweeted the NWS.

AAA expects nearly 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more during the long holiday weekend, which is nearly at pre-pandemic levels.

Day-by-day forecast

The NWS Boston bureau forecasts Sunday will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 39 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph. Sunday’s evening low will drop to about 24; the rest of the week’s overnight lows will hover in the mid-30s.

Monday will be sunny, with a high of around 41. Winds will persist on Monday, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday warms up a bit, with a high near 46 and sunny skies. Wednesday will be even warmer, with a high near 50 and plenty of sunshine.

Thursday, which is Thanksgiving, will be bright, with a high of around 45. There is a 30 percent chance of a little rain and snow on Thursday night.

Friday has a 50 percent chance of rain and high wind gusts up to 24 mph, though it will be the warmest day of the week, with a high near 52.

Looking ahead to next weekend, AccuWeather forecasts Saturday, Nov. 26, will be partly sunny with a few showers and a high of 45. Next Sunday, Nov. 27, will be dry, with a mix of clouds and sun and a high of 43.