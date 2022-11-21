Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Sunny, pleasant weather. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The Boston region will enjoy some pleasant late-November weather over the next few days.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with light winds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots could reach the low 50s.

Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures are expected to last through Thanksgiving Day.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 38° 35°

Tue Sunny Sunny 47° 36°

Wed Sunny Sunny 52° 35°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 45° 37°

Fri Rain Rain 50° 43°

Sat Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 57° 43°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 51° 41° Down Arrow