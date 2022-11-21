Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston region will enjoy some pleasant late-November weather over the next few days.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with light winds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots could reach the low 50s.
Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures are expected to last through Thanksgiving Day.
