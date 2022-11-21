Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Sunny, pleasant weather.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

The Boston region will enjoy some pleasant late-November weather over the next few days.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with light winds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots could reach the low 50s.

Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures are expected to last through Thanksgiving Day.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    38° 35°
  • Tue November 22
    Sunny
    Sunny
    47° 36°
  • Wed November 23
    Sunny
    Sunny
    52° 35°
  • Thu November 24
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    45° 37°
  • Fri November 25
    Rain
    Rain
    50° 43°
  • Sat November 26
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    57° 43°
  • Sun November 27
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    51° 41°