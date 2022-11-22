Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region’s stretch of great Thanksgiving-week weather will continue straight through the holiday.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day looks partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Scattered showers are possible on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 22
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    48° 37°
  • Wed November 23
    Sunny
    Sunny
    51° 34°
  • Thu November 24
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    43° 37°
  • Fri November 25
    Showers
    Showers
    50° 40°
  • Sat November 26
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    51° 43°
  • Sun November 27
    Rain
    Rain
    51° 41°
  • Mon November 28
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    49° 31°