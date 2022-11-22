Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The Boston region’s stretch of great Thanksgiving-week weather will continue straight through the holiday.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day looks partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Scattered showers are possible on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 48° 37°

Wed Sunny Sunny 51° 34°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 43° 37°

Fri Showers Showers 50° 40°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 51° 43°

Sun Rain Rain 51° 41°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 49° 31° Down Arrow