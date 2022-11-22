Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston region’s stretch of great Thanksgiving-week weather will continue straight through the holiday.
Wednesday will feature sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Thanksgiving Day looks partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Scattered showers are possible on Friday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.