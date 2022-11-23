Here’s what to expect from Thanksgiving Day’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Thanksgiving Day will feature dry, pleasant weather across the Boston region.
Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine with light winds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Scattered showers are possible on Friday along with highs in the 50s.
