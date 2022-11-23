Weather Here’s what to expect from Thanksgiving Day’s weather forecast Lots of sunshine with seasonable temperatures. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Thanksgiving Day will feature dry, pleasant weather across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine with light winds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers are possible on Friday along with highs in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 50° 33°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 46° 40°

Fri Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 54° 35°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 49° 41°

Sun Showers Showers 54° 45°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 51° 32°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 45° 33° Down Arrow