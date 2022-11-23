Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thanksgiving Day’s weather forecast

Lots of sunshine with seasonable temperatures.

Boston Weather
Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

Thanksgiving Day will feature dry, pleasant weather across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine with light winds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers are possible on Friday along with highs in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 23
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    50° 33°
  • Thu November 24
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    46° 40°
  • Fri November 25
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    54° 35°
  • Sat November 26
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    49° 41°
  • Sun November 27
    Showers
    Showers
    54° 45°
  • Mon November 28
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    51° 32°
  • Tue November 29
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    45° 33°