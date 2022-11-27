Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Breezy and mild. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The workweek gets off to a mild, dry start across the Boston region.

Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with gusty breezes and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s, according to forecasters.

Cooler weather is expected on Tuesday when highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 54° 50°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 54° 31°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 43° 37°

Wed Showers Showers 54° 37°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 45° 31°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 45° 37°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 49° 42° Down Arrow