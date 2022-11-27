Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The workweek gets off to a mild, dry start across the Boston region.
Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with gusty breezes and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s, according to forecasters.
Cooler weather is expected on Tuesday when highs will be in the low to mid 40s.
