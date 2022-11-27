Weather Mid-week rain and gusty winds will wrap up November Some late-day rain on Sunday will give way to a sunny start to the week before rain moves in on Wednesday.

After a rainy end to the weekend, the week ahead will be seasonally cool and mostly sunny, with the exception of mid-week showers due on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau forecasts an 80 percent chance of rain Sunday evening, with up to a quarter of an inch possible in some areas and wind gusts over 21 mph. Rain will give way to sunny skies and a high near 54 on Monday, with clear skies overnight.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but a bit cooler, with a high near 45 and a cloudy evening. Rain will return on Wednesday, likely starting after 3 p.m., though it will be warmer with a high near 58. Wednesday’s rain will come with wind gusts as high as 25 mph in the afternoon and up to 32 mph overnight. Showers should wind down after 2 a.m., according to the NWS.



Sunshine returns on Thursday, with a high near 48 and continued wind gusts that could reach 32 mph. Breezy conditions will continue Thursday night, but should die down by the following morning.

Friday will also be sunny with a high near 43, though some areas may get a touch of snow in the morning.

Looking ahead to next weekend, AccuWeather forecasts a cloudy, rainy few days. Saturday, Dec. 3, is shaping up to have a high of 49, with showers due throughout the day and evening. Wind gusts could reach up to 28 mph on Saturday. Sunday, Dec. 4, will be similar, with even more rain and a high of 47. Wind gusts may be as high as 24 mph on Sunday.