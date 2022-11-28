Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston region will be on a bit of a temperature roller-coaster for the next few days.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool with highs in the low to mid 40s, according to forecasters.
It’ll be much milder on Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 50s along with chances for rain.
Dry, cool weather returns on Thursday and Friday.
