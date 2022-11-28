Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Partly sunny and cool. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The Boston region will be on a bit of a temperature roller-coaster for the next few days.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool with highs in the low to mid 40s, according to forecasters.

It’ll be much milder on Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 50s along with chances for rain.

Dry, cool weather returns on Thursday and Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 54° 32°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 43° 38°

Wed Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 57° 37°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 45° 31°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 45° 37°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 53° 39°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 47° 33° Down Arrow