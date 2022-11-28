Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and cool.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region will be on a bit of a temperature roller-coaster for the next few days.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool with highs in the low to mid 40s, according to forecasters.

It’ll be much milder on Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 50s along with chances for rain.

Dry, cool weather returns on Thursday and Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 28
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    54° 32°
  • Tue November 29
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    43° 38°
  • Wed November 30
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    57° 37°
  • Thu December 01
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    45° 31°
  • Fri December 02
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    45° 37°
  • Sat December 03
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    53° 39°
  • Sun December 04
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    47° 33°