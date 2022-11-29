Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Rain arrives during the day.

Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Stormy weather is in the forecast for Wednesday across the Boston region.

You might want to carry a rain slicker and an umbrella when you get in the car tomorrow, as forecasters are calling for heavy rain and blustery breezes to arrive by the afternoon. It’ll also be unseasonably balmy, with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday looks dry and cool with partly sunny skies and continued gusty winds.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 29
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    42° 38°
  • Wed November 30
    Showers
    Showers
    56° 35°
  • Thu December 01
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    45° 31°
  • Fri December 02
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    47° 40°
  • Sat December 03
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    58° 39°
  • Sun December 04
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    49° 33°
  • Mon December 05
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    48° 43°