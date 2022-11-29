Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stormy weather is in the forecast for Wednesday across the Boston region.
You might want to carry a rain slicker and an umbrella when you get in the car tomorrow, as forecasters are calling for heavy rain and blustery breezes to arrive by the afternoon. It’ll also be unseasonably balmy, with highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday looks dry and cool with partly sunny skies and continued gusty winds.
