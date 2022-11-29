Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Rain arrives during the day. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Stormy weather is in the forecast for Wednesday across the Boston region.

You might want to carry a rain slicker and an umbrella when you get in the car tomorrow, as forecasters are calling for heavy rain and blustery breezes to arrive by the afternoon. It’ll also be unseasonably balmy, with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday looks dry and cool with partly sunny skies and continued gusty winds.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 42° 38°

Wed Showers Showers 56° 35°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 45° 31°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 47° 40°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 58° 39°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 49° 33°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 48° 43° Down Arrow