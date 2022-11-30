Weather What to know about the timing and impact of Wednesday’s wind and rain “Please exercise caution while traveling when encountering downpours and strong winds!” John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe, File

Thanks to a cold front approaching the region, Massachusetts will see potentially damaging wind gusts and widespread, but brief, heavy rain on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting the rain will arrive between noon and 4 p.m., with the brunt of the precipitation and strong winds occurring during the evening commute.

“Please exercise caution while traveling when encountering downpours and strong winds!” the service wrote.

[Simulated Precip] Here is one model's interpretation of the timing of tomorrow's rain, with the brunt of rain and wind impacting southern New England during the evening commute. Please exercise caution while traveling when encountering downpours and strong winds! pic.twitter.com/gFdqDVq9He — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 30, 2022

The last of the rain is expected to exit the coast by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., according to the service.

The strong to damaging wind gusts, meanwhile, are expected to whip up the strongest between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. During that time, wind gusts could reach as high as 55 mph.

[Wednesday Morning Update] Strong, potentially damaging winds are expected today and Thursday, with wind gusts as high as 55 mph possible. The strongest winds will be between 3pm and 10pm today, then again Thursday afternoon. Find your local forecast at https://t.co/rzUcISgBeM 📲 pic.twitter.com/ATfFXQEh3k — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 30, 2022

The windy weather is expected to continue Thursday.

Advertisement:

“Dry but windy and chilly conditions are on tap for Thursday behind this cold front,” the service said.