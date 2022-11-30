Weather

What to know about the timing and impact of Wednesday’s wind and rain

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe, File

By Dialynn Dwyer

Thanks to a cold front approaching the region, Massachusetts will see potentially damaging wind gusts and widespread, but brief, heavy rain on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting the rain will arrive between noon and 4 p.m., with the brunt of the precipitation and strong winds occurring during the evening commute. 

“Please exercise caution while traveling when encountering downpours and strong winds!” the service wrote. 

The last of the rain is expected to exit the coast by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., according to the service.

The strong to damaging wind gusts, meanwhile, are expected to whip up the strongest between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. During that time, wind gusts could reach as high as 55 mph. 

The windy weather is expected to continue Thursday.

“Dry but windy and chilly conditions are on tap for Thursday behind this cold front,” the service said.