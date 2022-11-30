Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Sunny and cool with strong winds. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Thursday is looking like a cool, blustery day across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s. Strong, potentially damaging winds will gust at between 35 and 50 miles per hour.

Winds will die down overnight ahead of another partly sunny day on Friday with highs in the upper 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 57° 36°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 44° 33°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 47° 40°

Sat Showers Showers 58° 36°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 43° 33°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 45° 36°

Tue Showers Showers 50° 35° Down Arrow