Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Sunny and cool with strong winds.

By Jack Pickell

Thursday is looking like a cool, blustery day across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s. Strong, potentially damaging winds will gust at between 35 and 50 miles per hour.

Winds will die down overnight ahead of another partly sunny day on Friday with highs in the upper 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today November 30
    Rain
    Rain
    57° 36°
  • Thu December 01
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    44° 33°
  • Fri December 02
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    47° 40°
  • Sat December 03
    Showers
    Showers
    58° 36°
  • Sun December 04
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    43° 33°
  • Mon December 05
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    45° 36°
  • Tue December 06
    Showers
    Showers
    50° 35°