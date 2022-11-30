Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Thursday is looking like a cool, blustery day across the Boston region.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s. Strong, potentially damaging winds will gust at between 35 and 50 miles per hour.
Winds will die down overnight ahead of another partly sunny day on Friday with highs in the upper 40s.
