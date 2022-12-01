Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Cool, pleasant weather is expected for the end of the workweek across the Boston region.
Friday will feature abundant sunshine with light winds and high temperatures in the mid 40s, according to forecasters.
Milder temperatures are expected on Saturday along with showers and gusty winds.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.