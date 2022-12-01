Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast A cool, sunny day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Cool, pleasant weather is expected for the end of the workweek across the Boston region.

Friday will feature abundant sunshine with light winds and high temperatures in the mid 40s, according to forecasters.

Milder temperatures are expected on Saturday along with showers and gusty winds.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 43° 32°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 45° 39°

Sat Showers Showers 58° 33°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 43° 33°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 48° 40°

Tue Showers Showers 52° 46°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 50° 27° Down Arrow