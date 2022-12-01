Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A cool, sunny day.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

By Jack Pickell

Cool, pleasant weather is expected for the end of the workweek across the Boston region.

Friday will feature abundant sunshine with light winds and high temperatures in the mid 40s, according to forecasters.

Milder temperatures are expected on Saturday along with showers and gusty winds.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 01
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    43° 32°
  • Fri December 02
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    45° 39°
  • Sat December 03
    Showers
    Showers
    58° 33°
  • Sun December 04
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    43° 33°
  • Mon December 05
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    48° 40°
  • Tue December 06
    Showers
    Showers
    52° 46°
  • Wed December 07
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    50° 27°