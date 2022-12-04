Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast A mostly sunny day. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Boston region will start the workweek with some pleasant weather before rain moves in.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Monday with temperatures reaching the low 50s in many spots.

Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with rain arriving during the evening and lasting through Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 43° 32°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 51° 40°

Tue Showers Showers 55° 47°

Wed Showers Showers 53° 44°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 50° 37°

Fri Showers Showers 42° 37°

Sat Overcast Overcast 39° 32° Down Arrow