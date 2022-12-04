Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston region will start the workweek with some pleasant weather before rain moves in.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Monday with temperatures reaching the low 50s in many spots.
Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with rain arriving during the evening and lasting through Wednesday.
