Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

A mostly sunny day.

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region will start the workweek with some pleasant weather before rain moves in.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Monday with temperatures reaching the low 50s in many spots.

Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with rain arriving during the evening and lasting through Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 04
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    43° 32°
  • Mon December 05
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    51° 40°
  • Tue December 06
    Showers
    Showers
    55° 47°
  • Wed December 07
    Showers
    Showers
    53° 44°
  • Thu December 08
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    50° 37°
  • Fri December 09
    Showers
    Showers
    42° 37°
  • Sat December 10
    Overcast
    Overcast
    39° 32°