Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast

Tuesday is expected to be a mild, gray day across the Boston region before a stretch of wet weather settles in.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Rain moves in late in the day, lasting through Wednesday evening. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times.

Dry weather returns on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 49° 40°

Tue Showers Showers 53° 47°

Wed Rain Rain 51° 47°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 53° 34°

Fri Rain Rain 44° 32°

Sat Windy Windy 39° 32°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 40° 32°