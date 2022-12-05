Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Tuesday is expected to be a mild, gray day across the Boston region before a stretch of wet weather settles in.
Forecasters expect cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Rain moves in late in the day, lasting through Wednesday evening. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times.
Dry weather returns on Thursday.
