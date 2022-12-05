Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Cloudy and mild.

Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Tuesday is expected to be a mild, gray day across the Boston region before a stretch of wet weather settles in.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Rain moves in late in the day, lasting through Wednesday evening. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times.

Dry weather returns on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 05
    Mostly cloudy
    49° 40°
  • Tue December 06
    Showers
    53° 47°
  • Wed December 07
    Rain
    51° 47°
  • Thu December 08
    Intermittent clouds
    53° 34°
  • Fri December 09
    Rain
    44° 32°
  • Sat December 10
    Windy
    39° 32°
  • Sun December 11
    Intermittent clouds
    40° 32°