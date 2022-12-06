Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Wet weather is in the forecast for the middle of the workweek across the region.
Forecasters expect showers with periods of heavy rain throughout the day on Wednesday. It will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Rain tapers off overnight ahead of a pleasant Thursday featuring sunshine and highs around 50 degrees.
