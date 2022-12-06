Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

A mild, rainy day.

A woman walked past a lit Christmas tree in Copley Square.
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Wet weather is in the forecast for the middle of the workweek across the region.

Forecasters expect showers with periods of heavy rain throughout the day on Wednesday. It will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain tapers off overnight ahead of a pleasant Thursday featuring sunshine and highs around 50 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 06
    Showers
    Showers
    54° 46°
  • Wed December 07
    Rain
    Rain
    54° 45°
  • Thu December 08
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    53° 31°
  • Fri December 09
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    44° 37°
  • Sat December 10
    Showers
    Showers
    42° 35°
  • Sun December 11
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    40° 33°
  • Mon December 12
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    39° 31°