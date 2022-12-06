Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast A mild, rainy day. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Wet weather is in the forecast for the middle of the workweek across the region.

Forecasters expect showers with periods of heavy rain throughout the day on Wednesday. It will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain tapers off overnight ahead of a pleasant Thursday featuring sunshine and highs around 50 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 54° 46°

Wed Rain Rain 54° 45°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 53° 31°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 44° 37°

Sat Showers Showers 42° 35°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 40° 33°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 39° 31° Down Arrow