Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast

A stretch of dry, pleasant weather settles into the region on Thursday.

Forecasters are calling for a breezy day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

More sunny skies are expected on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 57° 46°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 53° 31°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 47° 35°

Sat Showers Showers 40° 33°

Sun Overcast Overcast 37° 28°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 39° 27°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 42° 31° Down Arrow