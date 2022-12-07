Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
A stretch of dry, pleasant weather settles into the region on Thursday.
Forecasters are calling for a breezy day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
More sunny skies are expected on Friday.
