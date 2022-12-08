Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A sunny, cool day.

The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 08
    Mostly sunny
    52° 31°
  • Fri December 09
    Sunny
    47° 30°
  • Sat December 10
    Showers
    37° 30°
  • Sun December 11
    Overcast
    35° 28°
  • Mon December 12
    Mostly sunny
    37° 27°
  • Tue December 13
    Sunny
    39° 29°
  • Wed December 14
    Intermittent clouds
    40° 32°