Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast A sunny, cool day. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 52° 31°

Fri Sunny Sunny 47° 30°

Sat Showers Showers 37° 30°

Sun Overcast Overcast 35° 28°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 37° 27°

Tue Sunny Sunny 39° 29°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 40° 32° Down Arrow