Weather Light snow gives way to a clear few days, slushy mix due at end of week For most of Massachusetts, the weekend will bring the first flurries of the 2022 winter season, but snowfall will subside by Monday. Snow flurries fell along Commonwealth Avenue in 2019. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Southern New England is due to receive the first accumulating snowflakes of the winter season this weekend, though snowfall should die down by Monday morning’s commute.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Flurries Flurries 34° 28°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 38° 25°

Tue Sunny Sunny 39° 24°

Wed Sunny Sunny 36° 30°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 42° 37°

Fri Rain Rain 42° 33°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 41° 27° Down Arrow

Local meteorologists are forecasting a chance of snow showers starting Saturday evening, with little or no snow accumulation expected until Sunday.

“A better chance for accumulating snow comes Sunday evening into early Monday morning where 1-3″ is possible, the most west of 495,” WBZ Meteorologist Lexie O’Connor said on Twitter.

Who wants some snow!? ❄️❄️Two chances this weekend. Today eastern MA could see some scattered coatings to an inch with ocean effect snow showers. A better chance for accumulating snow comes Sunday evening into early Monday morning where 1-3" is possible, the most west of 495. pic.twitter.com/OMum9eEqsQ — Lexie O'Connor (@LexieOConnorWX) December 10, 2022

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Boston bureau tweeted about two chances for accumulating snow this weekend, saying, “…Ocean effect snow showers may produce up to an inch of snow across parts of [eastern Massachusetts] tonight. A better chance for snow begins Sunday PM when most of the [southeastern New England] can expect 1-4” as low pressure slides to our SW.”

[4AM] Two chances for accumulating snow come over the next 48 hours. Ocean effect snow showers may produce up to an inch of snow across parts of E MA tonight. A better chance for snow begins Sunday PM when most of the SNE can expect 1-4" as low pressure slides to our SW❄️ pic.twitter.com/54gLBbhzOO — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 10, 2022

The NWS shared a map showing expected snowfall amounts from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. The greatest amounts of snow are expected across far western Massachusetts and northwest Connecticut, with 3 to 4 inches possible. The central part of the states may get between 1 and 2 inches, while eastern Massachusets and most of Rhode Island will likely see less than an inch. No snow is expected in Cape Cod and the Islands.

Snowfall Update: There is increasing confidence for accumulating snow areas west of I-495, with the greatest amounts across far western MA & northwest CT #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/adT83eFVWS — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 9, 2022

Next week’s daily forecast

The NWS Boston bureau predicts snow will wrap up by early Monday morning, making way for a mostly sunny day with a high near 35. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain clear and sunny, with highs around 37 on both days.

A mix of rain and snow is due Thursday and Friday in eastern Massachusetts, with rain turning to snow across the central and western parts of the state. Thursday’s high will be near 42 and Friday’s high will reach 44.

Looking ahead, AccuWeather forecasts next Saturday will be dry but cloudy and windy, with wind gusts as high as 44 mph and a high of 41. Next Sunday will have plenty of sunshine, with a high of 39.