Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast Mostly sunny and chilly.

After a weekend when some parts of the region saw the season’s first flakes, the workweek will start off with a stretch of sunny, chilly weather.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Monday with high temperatures only reaching the upper 30s in many spots.

Similar weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Flurries Flurries 32° 27°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 37° 25°

Tue Sunny Sunny 41° 24°

Wed Sunny Sunny 36° 30°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 42° 37°

Fri Rain Rain 45° 37°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 43° 31°