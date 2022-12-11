Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny and chilly.

David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After a weekend when some parts of the region saw the season’s first flakes, the workweek will start off with a stretch of sunny, chilly weather.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Monday with high temperatures only reaching the upper 30s in many spots.

Similar weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 11
    Flurries
    Flurries
    32° 27°
  • Mon December 12
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    37° 25°
  • Tue December 13
    Sunny
    Sunny
    41° 24°
  • Wed December 14
    Sunny
    Sunny
    36° 30°
  • Thu December 15
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    42° 37°
  • Fri December 16
    Rain
    Rain
    45° 37°
  • Sat December 17
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    43° 31°