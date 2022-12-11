Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
After a weekend when some parts of the region saw the season’s first flakes, the workweek will start off with a stretch of sunny, chilly weather.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Monday with high temperatures only reaching the upper 30s in many spots.
Similar weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.
