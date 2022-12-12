Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Sunny and cool.

Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The next couple of days will feature bright, chilly weather across the Boston region.

Tuesday looks like a sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, according to forecasters.

More sunshine is expected on Wednesday along with similar high temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 12
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    34° 24°
  • Tue December 13
    Sunny
    Sunny
    40° 24°
  • Wed December 14
    Sunny
    Sunny
    39° 32°
  • Thu December 15
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    42° 39°
  • Fri December 16
    Rain
    Rain
    45° 36°
  • Sat December 17
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    41° 33°
  • Sun December 18
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    41° 29°