Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Sunny and cool. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The next couple of days will feature bright, chilly weather across the Boston region.

Tuesday looks like a sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, according to forecasters.

More sunshine is expected on Wednesday along with similar high temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 34° 24°

Tue Sunny Sunny 40° 24°

Wed Sunny Sunny 39° 32°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 42° 39°

Fri Rain Rain 45° 36°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 41° 33°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 41° 29° Down Arrow