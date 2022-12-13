Weather Late-week storm looks like a rain event for the Boston area — at least for now Not great news for those in the Boston area dreaming of a white Christmas. A pedestrian protects himself from the early morning rain in Post Office Square on Dec. 7. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Stormy weather is expected to arrive in the Boston area on Thursday night. While some mid-December storms come as exciting news to those dreaming of a white Christmas, this one looks like a rain and wind event for eastern Massachusetts.

Meteorologist and Boston Globe and Boston.com contributor Dave Epstein tweeted Tuesday that the storm could have a big impact on ski country.

Our Friday storm still looks like rain for most of us, but could be very good for the ski areas in northern New England. @sundayriver pic.twitter.com/WidmdsRbhC — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) December 13, 2022

The National Weather Service in Boston shared a friendly reminder that it’s still too early to make specific predictions.

Great reminder from our friends in Burlington! While we know there will be a storm system impacting southern New England at the end of the week, it's too early to nail down specifics like who see's snow and how much. Stay tuned and check out https://t.co/aqcnsXsREM! https://t.co/IE99v6BVEq — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 13, 2022

Here’s what other local meteorologists are saying:

Cold and bright today, but eyes on the next storm system late week… still a lot to iron out like track and amounts, but snow chances look more favorable north and west right now. Still could find some flight impacts… another big weekend of travel on deck. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/ciY1Pn11Bg — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) December 13, 2022

No big changes to forecast for Friday storm…greatest chance of accumulating snow still in the Berkshires and higher elevations of Worcester county…nothing a lock just yet though pic.twitter.com/QWoIPDnuhN — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) December 13, 2022

First Alert for Friday: wind & rain in Boston and snow for the mountains. Several inches possible, but stay tuned to detail updates. The track may still change a bit and we may need to adjust the rain/snow line as we get closer. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/LaBsdHfKpf — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) December 13, 2022

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 41° 24°

Wed Sunny Sunny 39° 32°

Thu Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 42° 39°

Fri Rain Rain 45° 36°

Sat Rain to snow Rain to snow 41° 31°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 41° 31°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 40° 30° Down Arrow