Late-week storm looks like a rain event for the Boston area — at least for now

Stormy weather is expected to arrive in the Boston area on Thursday night. While some mid-December storms come as exciting news to those dreaming of a white Christmas, this one looks like a rain and wind event for eastern Massachusetts.
Meteorologist and Boston Globe and Boston.com contributor Dave Epstein tweeted Tuesday that the storm could have a big impact on ski country.
The National Weather Service in Boston shared a friendly reminder that it’s still too early to make specific predictions.
Here’s what other local meteorologists are saying:
