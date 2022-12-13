Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Chilly, blustery weather is in the forecast for Wednesday across the Boston region.
Forecasters expect bright, sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the upper 30s.
Thursday looks cloudy with precipitation moving in at night and into Friday. Most of the region is expected to get rain while snow is possible in parts of western Massachusetts.
