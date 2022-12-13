Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Blustery and chilly. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Chilly, blustery weather is in the forecast for Wednesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect bright, sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Thursday looks cloudy with precipitation moving in at night and into Friday. Most of the region is expected to get rain while snow is possible in parts of western Massachusetts.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 41° 24°

Wed Sunny Sunny 39° 32°

Thu Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 42° 39°

Fri Rain Rain 45° 36°

Sat Rain to snow Rain to snow 41° 31°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 41° 31°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 40° 30° Down Arrow