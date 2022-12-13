Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Blustery and chilly.

Boston Weather
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Chilly, blustery weather is in the forecast for Wednesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect bright, sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Thursday looks cloudy with precipitation moving in at night and into Friday. Most of the region is expected to get rain while snow is possible in parts of western Massachusetts.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 13
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    41° 24°
  • Wed December 14
    Sunny
    Sunny
    39° 32°
  • Thu December 15
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    42° 39°
  • Fri December 16
    Rain
    Rain
    45° 36°
  • Sat December 17
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    41° 31°
  • Sun December 18
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    41° 31°
  • Mon December 19
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    40° 30°