Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Cool and cloudy.

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A gray day is expected across the Boston region on Thursday before a stretch of wet weather arrives.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies, moderate winds, and high temperatures in the low 40s. Showers move in Thursday evening, lasting through Friday and into Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 14
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    37° 32°
  • Thu December 15
    Showers
    Showers
    43° 40°
  • Fri December 16
    Rain
    Rain
    45° 36°
  • Sat December 17
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    41° 31°
  • Sun December 18
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    41° 31°
  • Mon December 19
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    40° 30°
  • Tue December 20
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    40° 27°