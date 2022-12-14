Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Cool and cloudy. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A gray day is expected across the Boston region on Thursday before a stretch of wet weather arrives.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies, moderate winds, and high temperatures in the low 40s. Showers move in Thursday evening, lasting through Friday and into Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 37° 32°

Thu Showers Showers 43° 40°

Fri Rain Rain 45° 36°

Sat Rain to snow Rain to snow 41° 31°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 41° 31°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 40° 30°

Tue Rain to snow Rain to snow 40° 27°