Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A gray day is expected across the Boston region on Thursday before a stretch of wet weather arrives.
Forecasters expect cloudy skies, moderate winds, and high temperatures in the low 40s. Showers move in Thursday evening, lasting through Friday and into Saturday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.