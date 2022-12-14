Snow and rain on the way to New England via major national storm
There’s a large storm system swirling around the center of the country Wednesday afternoon, providing lots of precipitation in various forms.
The satellite image clearly shows the classic swirl of low pressure over the Dakotas with a trailing comma shape along the cold front reaching to the Gulf of Mexico. This is a dynamic and volatile weather situation.
This system is affecting millions of people across the United States and Southern New England will eventually come into the mix.
After our blustery and chilly Wednesday, clouds will increase Thursday. I expect the clouds to thicken after what could be a beautiful sunrise.
Temperatures will reach into the lower 40s by late in the day, certainly too warm for any wintry precipitation. This will be generally the case during the entire storm for Greater Boston.
In the colder air to the north and west, roughly outside of Route 495, the probability of seeing over 4 inches of snow by Saturday begins to increase.
Since the storm system will undergo several changes, the area of moderate to heavy snow could shift a little farther north or even east over the next day.
In general, rainfall will overspread Greater Boston by sunrise Friday and become steady and heavy. In terms of total precipitation, either snow or rain, I’m expecting an inch to an inch and a half with a few places seeing even more moisture.
The loop below gives an indication of how the precipitation will move through the region. Notice the rain/snow line over Central and Western Massachusetts moving into Northern New England over time.
If the storm were to take a little more of an eastern track or redevelop off the coast, that rain/snow line could begin to move eastward for the second half of the storm.
Winter storm watches have been posted for much of Vermont and New Hampshire and the Berkshires of Massachusetts. These watches are likely to be modified over the next 24 hours and eventually I expect warnings to replace them.
There’s even a chance, although not highly likely, that areas west of Boston see a little bit of snow accumulation as the storm comes to an end Friday night and early Saturday. This will depend on if the cold air returns in enough time before the precipitation shuts down. I do expect Saturday and Sunday to be dry and seasonably chilly in the wake of the upcoming storm. It will be blustery behind the storm especially on Cape Cod and along the Maine coast.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today December 14Mostly sunny37° 32°
-
Thu December 15Showers42° 40°
-
Fri December 16Rain45° 36°
-
Sat December 17Rain to snow39° 31°
-
Sun December 18Intermittent clouds41° 31°
-
Mon December 19Mostly sunny40° 30°
-
Tue December 20Rain to snow38° 24°
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.