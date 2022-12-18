Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Sunny and chilly. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Dry, chilly weather is in the forecast for much of the upcoming workweek.

Forecasters are calling for a breezy day on Monday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Similar weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 41° 29°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 41° 29°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 41° 28°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 39° 30°

Thu Showers Showers 42° 39°

Fri Rain Rain 49° 30°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 31° 20°