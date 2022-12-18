Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Dry, chilly weather is in the forecast for much of the upcoming workweek.
Forecasters are calling for a breezy day on Monday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Similar weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.
