Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Sunny and chilly.

Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Dry, chilly weather is in the forecast for much of the upcoming workweek.

Forecasters are calling for a breezy day on Monday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Similar weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 18
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    41° 29°
  • Mon December 19
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    41° 29°
  • Tue December 20
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    41° 28°
  • Wed December 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    39° 30°
  • Thu December 22
    Showers
    Showers
    42° 39°
  • Fri December 23
    Rain
    Rain
    49° 30°
  • Sat December 24
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    31° 20°