Weather What meteorologists are saying about a potential pre-Christmas storm “2 concerns in New England Fri: wind & rain.” John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe, File

Santa isn’t the only presence to expect in New England later this week.

Forecasters are warning that a strong storm system will arrive in the region late Thursday into Friday, bringing with it potential impacts to your holiday travel plans.

So far, the National Weather Service is predicting that the storm will bring strong to damaging wind gusts and mainly heavy rain, which could start as a period of snow and ice across the interior part of Massachusetts on Thursday night.

“High astronomical tides will also bring the potential for some coastal flooding with this storm system,” the service wrote Monday. “Trending drier and colder for Christmas weekend.”

Advertisement:

Below, see what local meteorologists are saying about the storm so far, including its timing and potential impacts.

National Weather Service: ‘An inland track favors mainly rain along with a period of potentially strong winds & mild temps.’

[Late Week Storm] Dry weather with seasonable temps into mid-week. A strong storm will impact us late Thu into Fri. A bit of snow/ice is possible at the onset across the interior, but an inland track favors mainly rain along with a period of potentially strong winds & mild temps. pic.twitter.com/jXuV6wwtLU — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 18, 2022

Dave Epstein: ‘Forget the white Christmas this year for much of southern New England.’

Windswept rain is likely Friday. Forget the white Christmas this year for much of southern New England. pic.twitter.com/hQowOozjBO — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) December 18, 2022

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston: ‘2 concerns in New England Fri: wind & rain.’

Part of the issue with a southeast wind is we don't see a strong southeast wind often here. If we can get the wind forecast to shift more due south, that actually would be marginally better. If we really do gust 50+ from the southeast regionwide, outages would reach 6 figures. — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) December 19, 2022

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Could start as brief wintry mix NW of I-495 before changing to rain.’

NEXT 7 DAYS…

Quiet thru midweek ahead of another late week storm. Could start as brief wintry mix NW of I-495 before changing to rain. Heavy rain and strong SSE winds will impact travel Friday then clearing for Christmas Eve on Saturday as colder air comes in #WCVB pic.twitter.com/57Pkk9v2LZ — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) December 19, 2022

Chris Lambert, WHDH: ‘We’ll be on the warm side of it. Expect any mix to go to rain quickly Thursday night.’

Powerhouse storm gets going across the Midwest later this week. We'll be on the warm side of it. Expect any mix to go to rain quickly Thursday night. Rain and strong southerly winds Friday for us. Astronomical high tides too, some coastal flooding possible. pic.twitter.com/v7tX0gXVZv — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 19, 2022

Zack Green, CBS Boston: ‘Tides will also be a concern.’

All eyes on the end of the week storm. Still looking like mainly a rain event to go along with gusty winds.



Tides will also be a concern. Astronomically high lining up with the height of the storm. Looking towards Friday for possibly inundation. pic.twitter.com/ExqLeHHkIG — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) December 19, 2022

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Heavy rain, strong wind, and coastal flooding.’

The next Weather Alert is Friday for heavy rain, strong wind, and coastal flooding. We'll keep you posted as the details come into focus. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/cd7RY4F5vL — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 19, 2022