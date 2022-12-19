Weather

What meteorologists are saying about a potential pre-Christmas storm

“2 concerns in New England Fri: wind & rain.”

By Dialynn Dwyer

Santa isn’t the only presence to expect in New England later this week. 

Forecasters are warning that a strong storm system will arrive in the region late Thursday into Friday, bringing with it potential impacts to your holiday travel plans. 

So far, the National Weather Service is predicting that the storm will bring strong to damaging wind gusts and mainly heavy rain, which could start as a period of snow and ice across the interior part of Massachusetts on Thursday night. 

“High astronomical tides will also bring the potential for some coastal flooding with this storm system,” the service wrote Monday. “Trending drier and colder for Christmas weekend.”

Below, see what local meteorologists are saying about the storm so far, including its timing and potential impacts. 

National Weather Service: ‘An inland track favors mainly rain along with a period of potentially strong winds & mild temps.’

Dave Epstein: ‘Forget the white Christmas this year for much of southern New England.’

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston: ‘2 concerns in New England Fri: wind & rain.’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Could start as brief wintry mix NW of I-495 before changing to rain.’

Chris Lambert, WHDH: ‘We’ll be on the warm side of it. Expect any mix to go to rain quickly Thursday night.’

Zack Green, CBS Boston: ‘Tides will also be a concern.’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Heavy rain, strong wind, and coastal flooding.’