What meteorologists are saying about a potential pre-Christmas storm

Santa isn’t the only presence to expect in New England later this week.
Forecasters are warning that a strong storm system will arrive in the region late Thursday into Friday, bringing with it potential impacts to your holiday travel plans.
So far, the National Weather Service is predicting that the storm will bring strong to damaging wind gusts and mainly heavy rain, which could start as a period of snow and ice across the interior part of Massachusetts on Thursday night.
“High astronomical tides will also bring the potential for some coastal flooding with this storm system,” the service wrote Monday. “Trending drier and colder for Christmas weekend.”
Below, see what local meteorologists are saying about the storm so far, including its timing and potential impacts.
