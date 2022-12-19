Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Seasonably cool with sunny skies. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A couple of pleasant days are in the forecast for the Boston region before wet weather arrives.

Tuesday will feature bright sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, according to forecasters.

Similar weather is expected on Wednesday. A storm arrives late Thursday bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the region through much of the day and evening on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 42° 30°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 40° 26°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 39° 30°

Thu Cloudy Cloudy 44° 39°

Fri Rain Rain 54° 30°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 33° 20°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 29° 23° Down Arrow