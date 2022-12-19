Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A couple of pleasant days are in the forecast for the Boston region before wet weather arrives.
Tuesday will feature bright sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, according to forecasters.
Similar weather is expected on Wednesday. A storm arrives late Thursday bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the region through much of the day and evening on Friday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.