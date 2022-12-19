Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Seasonably cool with sunny skies.

David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A couple of pleasant days are in the forecast for the Boston region before wet weather arrives.

Tuesday will feature bright sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, according to forecasters.

Similar weather is expected on Wednesday. A storm arrives late Thursday bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the region through much of the day and evening on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 19
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    42° 30°
  • Tue December 20
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    40° 26°
  • Wed December 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    39° 30°
  • Thu December 22
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    44° 39°
  • Fri December 23
    Rain
    Rain
    54° 30°
  • Sat December 24
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    33° 20°
  • Sun December 25
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    29° 23°