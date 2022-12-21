Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast A cloudy day before rain arrives at night. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Quiet weather is in the forecast for Thursday before wet, stormy conditions arrive at night.

Forecasters expect a cloudy day with light winds and highs in the low to mid 40s.

A storm arrives Thursday night and through the day on Friday. Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are expected. Power outages are possible during the storm, so stay with Boston.com for the latest.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 39° 30°

Thu Cloudy Cloudy 45° 42°

Fri Rain Rain 54° 15°

Sat Cold Cold 25° 18°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 27° 19°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 30° 23°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 35° 28° Down Arrow