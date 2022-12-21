Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

A cloudy day before rain arrives at night.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

Quiet weather is in the forecast for Thursday before wet, stormy conditions arrive at night.

Forecasters expect a cloudy day with light winds and highs in the low to mid 40s.

A storm arrives Thursday night and through the day on Friday. Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are expected. Power outages are possible during the storm, so stay with Boston.com for the latest.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 21
    Partly sunny
    39° 30°
  • Thu December 22
    Cloudy
    45° 42°
  • Fri December 23
    Rain
    54° 15°
  • Sat December 24
    Cold
    25° 18°
  • Sun December 25
    Mostly sunny
    27° 19°
  • Mon December 26
    Partly sunny
    30° 23°
  • Tue December 27
    Partly sunny
    35° 28°