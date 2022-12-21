Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Quiet weather is in the forecast for Thursday before wet, stormy conditions arrive at night.
Forecasters expect a cloudy day with light winds and highs in the low to mid 40s.
A storm arrives Thursday night and through the day on Friday. Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are expected. Power outages are possible during the storm, so stay with Boston.com for the latest.
