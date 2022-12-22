Weather Wind gusts on Mt. Washington could reach 150 mph on Friday The wind chill is expected to be between five and 15 degrees below freezing. Mt. Washington will be under a high wind warning starting Friday. AP Photo/Robert Bukaty

A major storm is expected to blow through New England Friday, bringing wind and heavy rain from the suburbs to the mountaintops.

Mount Washington in New Hampshire is facing its fair share of wintry weather. On Friday, the mountain’s peak will see temperatures in the mid-20s, with a wind chill between five and 15 below freezing.

Summit forecasters say that the mountain’s most dangerous condition will be the wind, starting at 60 to 80 mph, then increasing to 100 to 115 mph with gusts up to 150 mph. The wind speed will decrease in the evening, but gusts will remain at a whopping 135 mph.

Mount Washington forecasters said that “snow, damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and rapidly falling temperatures” are in store for the summit.

Expected maximum wind gusts from Arctic blast + Blizzard:

The Eastern 2/3rds of the U.S. will see very gusty winds at least 30 mph to the Gulf Coast, but 50-60 mph in the Great Lakes with near-hurricane force over Lake Ontario.



Mount Washington > 100 mph. pic.twitter.com/CtGw3liwev — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) December 22, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the area, which also includes parts of northern New Hampshire and western Maine. The region is expected to get wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

The warning, which is in effect from 1 a.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, is an effort to make residents aware of the weather’s potential effects. The wind is expected to blow down trees and power lines, as well as cause widespread power outages, the NWS said.

Residents are advised to avoid travel and to remain in the lower levels of their home during the windstorm, avoiding windows entirely. Holiday revelers should also secure their outdoor holiday decorations before the wind begins.