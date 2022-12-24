Weather A bitterly cold Christmas Day gives way to a seasonally chilly, dry week On the other hand, New Year’s Day is shaping up to be relatively warm and wet, with a forecasted high of 55 by next Sunday. The cold temperatures on Christmas Eve didn't deter some from visiting the Boston Public Garden, to take a few pictures. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

After a bitterly cold Christmas weekend, southern New Englanders can expect a chilly, dry, and mostly sunny week leading up to the New Year, with no rain or snow on the immediate horizon for most of the region.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Boston bureau forecasts wind chill values as low as -1 on Sunday and a high near 28, with wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Winds will subside by Monday, with sunny skies and highs hovering in the mid-30s through Wednesday. Thursday will see a bit of a warm-up, with sunshine and a high near 45. Friday will be even more mild, with a forecasted high of 51.

Looking ahead to New Year’s weekend, AccuWeather forecasts more relief from the cold, with Saturday due to be cloudy and dry with a high of 51. Sunday, Jan. 1, will be a little rainy and windy, with a forecasted high of 55 and gusts up to 35 mph.

A frigid Christmas weekend and Vineyard Winter Storm Warning

Boston Meteorologist Dave Epstein noted that Saturday morning was the coldest Christmas Eve Boston’s seen in 33 years.

“Even in a warming climate, you can still get spikes of cold. This is the coldest Christmas eve morning in Boston in 33 years, since 1989, when it was 6F that morning,” Epstein tweeted Saturday morning.

Even in a warming climate, you can still get spikes of cold. This is the coldest Christmas eve morning in Boston in 33 years, since 1989, when it was 6F that morning. 🥶🧊 pic.twitter.com/Lpubntsidc — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) December 24, 2022

Although most of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut were set to stay dry, albeit extremely cold, through Sunday, the NWS issued a Winter Storm Warning for Martha’s Vineyard. Parts of the island could get up to 8 inches of snow. Nantucket and Block Island could also see snow, with up to 3 inches and 6 inches due in each area, respectively.

“Here is our latest ocean effect snowfall forecast for the south coast. Upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Dukes County where 6-8″+ is expected. Winter Weather Advisory expanded to Nantucket & continues for Block Island where 2-5″ expected into Sunday,” the NWS Boston bureau tweeted Saturday.

Here is our latest ocean effect snowfall forecast for the south coast. Upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Dukes County where 6-8"+ is expected. Winter Weather Advisory expanded to Nantucket & continues for Block Island where 2-5" expected into Sunday. #mawx #riwx pic.twitter.com/CD7I2ZlnU2 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 24, 2022