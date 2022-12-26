Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
This week will see a slow, steady climb toward some unseasonably warm temperatures by New Year’s weekend.
Tuesday will see sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 30s, according to forecasters.
Mostly dry weather is expected through the workweek with highs approaching 50 degrees by Friday. Saturday and Sunday could see highs well into the 50s along with some showers.
