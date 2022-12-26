Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Sunny and cool. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

This week will see a slow, steady climb toward some unseasonably warm temperatures by New Year’s weekend.

Tuesday will see sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 30s, according to forecasters.

Mostly dry weather is expected through the workweek with highs approaching 50 degrees by Friday. Saturday and Sunday could see highs well into the 50s along with some showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 34° 26°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 37° 25°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 40° 35°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 49° 38°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 51° 42°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 54° 49°

Sat Showers Showers 56° 42° Down Arrow