Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Sunny and cool.

Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

This week will see a slow, steady climb toward some unseasonably warm temperatures by New Year’s weekend.

Tuesday will see sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 30s, according to forecasters.

Mostly dry weather is expected through the workweek with highs approaching 50 degrees by Friday. Saturday and Sunday could see highs well into the 50s along with some showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 26
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    34° 26°
  • Tue December 27
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    37° 25°
  • Wed December 28
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    40° 35°
  • Thu December 29
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    49° 38°
  • Fri December 30
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    51° 42°
  • Sat December 31
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    54° 49°
  • Sat January 01
    Showers
    Showers
    56° 42°