Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

A stretch of increasingly mild weather begins across the Boston region on Wednesday.
Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Dry weather continues for the rest of the workweek with highs Thursday and Friday rising to the upper 40s and low 50s.
