Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A stretch of increasingly mild weather begins across the Boston region on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Dry weather continues for the rest of the workweek with highs Thursday and Friday rising to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 35° 25°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 41° 33°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 49° 38°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 51° 42°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 54° 49°

Sat Showers Showers 54° 42°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 50° 39° Down Arrow