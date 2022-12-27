Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Boston Weather
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of increasingly mild weather begins across the Boston region on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Dry weather continues for the rest of the workweek with highs Thursday and Friday rising to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 27
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    35° 25°
  • Wed December 28
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    41° 33°
  • Thu December 29
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    49° 38°
  • Fri December 30
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    51° 42°
  • Sat December 31
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    54° 49°
  • Sat January 01
    Showers
    Showers
    54° 42°
  • Sun January 02
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    50° 39°