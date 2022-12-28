Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and mild.

Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region is expected to enjoy mild, pleasant weather for the rest of the workweek.

Thursday will feature partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 40s, according to forecasters.

Even milder temperatures are expected on Friday when highs could reach the mid to upper 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 28
    43° 32°
  • Thu December 29
    49° 38°
  • Fri December 30
    53° 42°
  • Sat December 31
    54° 49°
  • Sat January 01
    53° 40°
  • Sun January 02
    50° 34°
  • Mon January 03
    47° 44°