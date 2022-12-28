Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston region is expected to enjoy mild, pleasant weather for the rest of the workweek.
Thursday will feature partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 40s, according to forecasters.
Even milder temperatures are expected on Friday when highs could reach the mid to upper 50s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.