Weather Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast

The Boston region is expected to enjoy mild, pleasant weather for the rest of the workweek.

Thursday will feature partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 40s, according to forecasters.

Even milder temperatures are expected on Friday when highs could reach the mid to upper 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 43° 32°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 49° 38°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 53° 42°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 54° 49°

Sat Showers Showers 53° 40°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 50° 34°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 47° 44° Down Arrow