Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A stretch of mild weather continues on Friday and will last well into the New Year.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with light winds. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday, New Year’s Eve, starts out cloudy and mild with rain arriving late in the day and lasting into New Year’s Day.
