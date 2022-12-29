Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny and mild. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A stretch of mild weather continues on Friday and will last well into the New Year.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with light winds. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday, New Year’s Eve, starts out cloudy and mild with rain arriving late in the day and lasting into New Year’s Day.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 54° 38°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 56° 45°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 56° 49°

Sat Showers Showers 56° 37°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 50° 38°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 47° 46°

Tue Showers Showers 59° 40° Down Arrow