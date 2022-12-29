Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny and mild.

Runners along Memorial Drive in Cambridge.
Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of mild weather continues on Friday and will last well into the New Year.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with light winds. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday, New Year’s Eve, starts out cloudy and mild with rain arriving late in the day and lasting into New Year’s Day.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today December 29
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    54° 38°
  • Fri December 30
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    56° 45°
  • Sat December 31
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    56° 49°
  • Sat January 01
    Showers
    Showers
    56° 37°
  • Sun January 02
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    50° 38°
  • Mon January 03
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    47° 46°
  • Tue January 04
    Showers
    Showers
    59° 40°