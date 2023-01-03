Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast A gray day with evening showers. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A gray Wednesday will see rain returning to the Boston region by the evening.

The day will begin with overnight showers ending, according to forecasters. Cloudy skies are expected during the morning and afternoon. Showers move back into the area Wednesday night and will last through Thursday.

Chances for flurries or light snow are possible on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 45° 39°

Wed Showers Showers 48° 42°

Thu Showers Showers 43° 35°

Fri Rain to snow Rain to snow 39° 33°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 43° 32°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 38° 29°

Mon Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 44° 32° Down Arrow