Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

A gray Wednesday will see rain returning to the Boston region by the evening.
The day will begin with overnight showers ending, according to forecasters. Cloudy skies are expected during the morning and afternoon. Showers move back into the area Wednesday night and will last through Thursday.
Chances for flurries or light snow are possible on Friday.
