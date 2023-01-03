Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

A gray day with evening showers.

Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A gray Wednesday will see rain returning to the Boston region by the evening.

The day will begin with overnight showers ending, according to forecasters. Cloudy skies are expected during the morning and afternoon. Showers move back into the area Wednesday night and will last through Thursday.

Chances for flurries or light snow are possible on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 03
    Rain
    Rain
    45° 39°
  • Wed January 04
    Showers
    Showers
    48° 42°
  • Thu January 05
    Showers
    Showers
    43° 35°
  • Fri January 06
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    39° 33°
  • Sat January 07
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    43° 32°
  • Sun January 08
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    38° 29°
  • Mon January 09
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    44° 32°