Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Periods of showers with chances for freezing drizzle.

Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Wet — and potentially icy — conditions are in the forecast for Thursday across the Boston region.

Morning showers could turn to freezing drizzle, particularly in areas well to the north and west, according to forecasters. Temperatures will drop during the day, from the 40s early to the 30s by late afternoon. Late-day drizzle could make roads slick in the coldest areas.

More showers are in the forecast for Friday along with chances for flurries.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 04
    Showers
    45° 41°
  • Thu January 05
    Rain
    45° 35°
  • Fri January 06
    Rain to snow
    41° 33°
  • Sat January 07
    Intermittent clouds
    43° 28°
  • Sun January 08
    Mostly sunny
    38° 29°
  • Mon January 09
    Rain to snow
    39° 33°
  • Tue January 10
    Intermittent clouds
    44° 34°