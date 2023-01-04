Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Wet — and potentially icy — conditions are in the forecast for Thursday across the Boston region.
Morning showers could turn to freezing drizzle, particularly in areas well to the north and west, according to forecasters. Temperatures will drop during the day, from the 40s early to the 30s by late afternoon. Late-day drizzle could make roads slick in the coldest areas.
More showers are in the forecast for Friday along with chances for flurries.
