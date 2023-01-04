Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Periods of showers with chances for freezing drizzle. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

Wet — and potentially icy — conditions are in the forecast for Thursday across the Boston region.

Morning showers could turn to freezing drizzle, particularly in areas well to the north and west, according to forecasters. Temperatures will drop during the day, from the 40s early to the 30s by late afternoon. Late-day drizzle could make roads slick in the coldest areas.

More showers are in the forecast for Friday along with chances for flurries.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 45° 41°

Thu Rain Rain 45° 35°

Fri Rain to snow Rain to snow 41° 33°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 43° 28°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 38° 29°

Mon Rain to snow Rain to snow 39° 33°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 44° 34° Down Arrow