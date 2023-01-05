Weather What you need to know about the ice Thursday afternoon and snow on Friday "The best chance for a few inches of wet snow will be northwest of I-95, especially for central and interior northeast Massachusetts." Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe, File

Ice and snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts as the work week comes to an end.

First, the National Weather Service is predicting that parts of the state will see Thursday’s drizzly rain freeze late in the day and during the evening as temperatures drop. But the forecasters said the light icing will be generally confined to higher terrains of the interior, northern part of the state, such as the Worcester Hills and the northern Berkshires, since most of the region will remain above freezing.

The service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, in place from noon Thursday through 10 p.m., for the northern Worcester Hills, northern Berkshires, and other locations in the state near or above 1,000 feet, warning the icy conditions could impact the evening commute in those areas.

“We can not rule out some spotty black ice developing in the lower elevations near the NH border,” the service wrote.

[Update] Latest data indicates temps across all of #SNE should remain above freezing Thu am so no issues expected. Temps drop to around freezing Thu afternoon & evening in the high terrain of MA & near the NH border where freezing drizzle may result in some slick travel Thu pm. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 5, 2023

On the heels of those icy conditions, the forecasters said a quick moving system will bring a burst of rain and wet snow to the region on Friday.

Exactly how much of the white stuff will accumulate remains uncertain, since it may be just warm enough for areas to see rain or rain mixed with snow.

“The best chance for a few inches of wet snow will be northwest of I-95, especially for central and interior northeast Massachusetts,” the forecasters said.

Friday will bring a round of light to moderate snow for interior southern New England with potential for 1 to 3 inches of snow, mainly northeast of the I-95 corridor. There remains some uncertainty as to accumulation amounts. Check https://t.co/aqcnsXsREM for the latest forecast. pic.twitter.com/FlB5C9Dog1 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 5, 2023

There will be a break from the precipitation over the weekend, with forecasters predicting dry and seasonably cold weather returning Saturday through at least the first half of next week.