Weather What to know about the snow in Friday’s forecast The Boston to Providence corridor will likely see mostly rain with perhaps a brief period of wet snow. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe, File

Rain and wet snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts on Friday.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the fast-moving weather pattern will result in mainly wet snow for areas northwest of the Boston to Providence corridor, particularly in higher terrain spots like the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires, which could see between 2 and 5 inches.

The service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, which is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, for the higher terrain areas of northwest and north central Massachusetts, warning travelers to expect slippery road conditions.

Meanwhile, the Boston to Providence corridor will likely see mostly rain with perhaps a brief period of wet snow.

Latest radar images depicting the rain/snow line roughly along the I-95 corridor in MA. Winter weather advisory remains in effect for the areas north and west of that mark. pic.twitter.com/zvzeQmRrwP — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 6, 2023

“This activity will exit the eastern New England coast during the first half of the evening,” the service said of the wet, cold weather.

This evening's forecast update brought a couple of minor adjustments to the snowfall forecast. Trimmed back snow accumulations for NE MA & CT River Valley, greatest confidence in 2-4"+ of snow in the northern Worcester Hills/Berkshires. Forecast remains tricky for lower elev. https://t.co/28rrf9jXN5 pic.twitter.com/dZReVb2GgR — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 6, 2023

The service said that the region will get a break from the dreary, wet weather this weekend.