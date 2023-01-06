What to know about the snow in Friday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Rain and wet snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts on Friday.
The National Weather Service is predicting that the fast-moving weather pattern will result in mainly wet snow for areas northwest of the Boston to Providence corridor, particularly in higher terrain spots like the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires, which could see between 2 and 5 inches.
The service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, which is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, for the higher terrain areas of northwest and north central Massachusetts, warning travelers to expect slippery road conditions.
Meanwhile, the Boston to Providence corridor will likely see mostly rain with perhaps a brief period of wet snow.
“This activity will exit the eastern New England coast during the first half of the evening,” the service said of the wet, cold weather.
The service said that the region will get a break from the dreary, wet weather this weekend.
